1953 - 2019Paul Randall McGinley passed away on May 15th, 2019 after a brave battle with throat cancer. Born on April 17th, 1953 in Edwardsville, Illinois, his family relocated to California in 1963 and later to Chicago, where Paul graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois. There, he played football and developed a keen interest in photography. He later attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he met his wife, Tracy Kijula. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley McGinley. He is survived by his wife, Tracey, his children, Kyle and Sage (Kyla) who remain his greatest joy, father, Robert McGinley, sisters, Jan Perlo and Cherie Peters, brother, Pat McGinley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul had a career that spanned over four decades in the restaurant industry. He was one of the most memorable faces of Marmalade Café, particularly at the Calabasas location, as he helped to open their many locations. Additionally, Paul's Christian faith was particularly important to him. He could always be seen with his satchel full of journals and his Bible. He worked countless hours and contributed generously to In His Presence Church. The Church brought him great comfort at the end of his life. For those who wish to pay tribute to Paul's life, a memorial service will be held at In His Presence Church at 21300 Califa Street in Woodland Hills on June 29th at noon. A brief reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to In His Presence Church in his honor. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 28, 2019