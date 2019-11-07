|
|
October 21, 2019 Paul Richard Kassabian, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away at his home in Sierra Madre on October 21, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 53 years old. Paul was stricken from birth with cerebral palsy but overcame his limitations with grace and dignity and was an inspiration to so many. Born and raised in Pasadena, he attended High Point Academy, graduated from St. Francis High School, and was an Eagle Scout. Paul earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Occidental College, and a law degree from UCLA Law School. Specializing in estate planning, Paul practiced law in Southern California for many years, eventually joining LegalZoom in 2008.In 2005 Paul married his beloved wife Robin, and together they have a son, David (11) and a daughter, Anna (9). Paul also welcomed Robin's daughter, Sophia, as his own. Above all he treasured time with his family and friends. Paul and Robin enjoyed entertaining and travel including cruises, regular trips to the beach, and visits to see his twin brother, John, in Mexico; camping at El Capitan Canyon with friends and trips to visit Robin's extended family in Northern Michigan.Paul was a lifelong sports fan and most of all he loved baseball. He shared his love of the LA Dodgers with many friends as well as with his son David. Paul and Robin enjoyed attending musical and theatrical events together in the local Southern California area.Paul was a member of the Pasadena BPOE Lodge and was the Chancellor of Church of Our Saviour in San Gabriel. He also served on Occidental College Alumni Board of Directors as well as on the Board of Bloy House, The Episcopal Theological School of Clairemont. He was a room parent and served on the St. Elizabeth Parish School PTO board. Paul was also the proud coach of the Timber Rattlers, his son's Pasadena Area Little League team. He also sang with the choir and taught Sunday School at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Van Nuys, where his wife serves as rector. He is survived by his wife and children' his stepdaughter, Sophia Claire Park; his parents, Dr. John and Mary Kassabian; his sister Paulette Geragos (Mark); and his brothers, Mark (Kristin) and John (Lily); as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a legion of dear friends.Paul's life on earth, although it ended too soon, was a blessing to all who whose lives he touched. We will remember his kindness, generosity, loyalty, and wonderful sense of humor and can only hope to follow his example of how to live life. We are comforted to know he is now forever in the company of the Triune God with all the angels and saints.A memorial service will be held at United Armenian Congregational Church in Los Angeles on November 9th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish School or to Bloy House.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 7, 2019