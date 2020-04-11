|
November 14, 1935 - March 27, 2020 Paul Steve Brenia, 84, was born November 14, 1935 in Stamford, Connecticut. He passed away on March 27, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and from Columbia University with a Master's of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He became a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Connecticut. He began as a Project Engineer, then became a Program Manager at American Machine & Foundry Company. He was recruited as the Chief Engineer at Brownline Division of Tridair Industries, in Redondo Beach, California. Thereafter, he became a co-founder and President of Ancra International Corporation.He enjoyed every day of his employment; travelling worldwide. In retirement, he enjoyed his friends and real estate/residential activities.Paul is survived by his sister, Anna Markoja; his nieces, Angela Markoja and Pauline Chan and her husband Michael Chan; a nephew Stephen Markoja; his great niece and nephew, Anna Chan and Andrew Chan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Pauline Brenia and by a nephew, John Markoja. Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family held a private funeral service celebrated by Father Vladimir Horoszcak, from St. Mary's Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church, on Friday, April 10th at Fairfield Memorial Park, in Stamford, Connecticut. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, Connecticut. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on our website at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 11, 2020