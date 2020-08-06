March 2, 1943 - July 22, 2020 Paul Reale, composer of classical concert music, passed away from prostate cancer. His vast output includes music for every musical instrument. A professional pianist himself, Reale wrote countless solo keyboard pieces.Reale retired from UCLA in 2004, his career blossomed the last years of his life. Recordings are available commercially on the Naxos, MSR and Music & Arts labels. Reale leaves behind his cats and his loving wife, Claire Rydell. Visit his website www.minotaurz.com/minotaur/