|
|
July 13, 1953 - August 14, 2019 Paul Whitefield, a veteran editor at the Los Angeles Times who helped guide coverage of many of the paper's major stories over his 30-year career, died at home Aug. 14 after a five-year battle with esophageal cancer. He was 66. A longtime resident of La Canada Flintridge, he is survived by his wife, Sara Lessley, a former Page 1 editor at The Times, and their two sons, Sam and Ben Whitefield. As part of the paper's foreign staff, Whitefield oversaw copy editing and page design of some of the major stories of the day: most notably the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union. "He was truly unflappable in dealing with breaking news on tough deadlines," said former colleague Jon Thurber. John Paul Whitefield was born July 13, 1953, in Ranger, Texas, to Jane and Charles Whitefield, a war hero who flew 74 missions over Germany during WWII. Their son graduated from high school in Fremont, Neb., and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska in 1975. He then obtained a master's degree in international relations from the University of Hawaii and began work on a Ph.D there, with the goal of eventually teaching. At the time of his retirement in 2015, he oversaw copy editing and production of the Times' op-ed pages and was a frequent contributor of online humor pieces. In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by a brother, Charles David Whitefield of Carson City, Nev., and sisters Kay Louise Story of San Antonio and Karol Ann Michelsen of Canadian, Texas. Another brother, Joe, died in a car crash in 1983. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The National Parks Foundation, The Poynter Institute, Pro Publica, in investigative journalism site, or CalMatters, a nonprofit group that tracks state policy issues. A celebration of his life will be held Sept. 15, at 11 a.m., at Cabot & Sons Chapel, 27 Chestnut St., in Pasadena.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 8, 2019