January 26, 1934 - July 14, 2020 Paula passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born in Boston, Mass on January 26,1934 to Maxwell and Fanny Nathan. Paula and Harvey had 4 grown children, Tony, Dennis (Lisa), Richard (Lynn) and Lauren (Trevor). 9 grandchildren, Megan, Nicole, Ashley, Brett, Brandon, Scarlett, Everett, Jade and Thayer.She is now resting comfortably with her husband Harvey, sister Marjorie, parents Maxwell and Fanny among other family and friends.Her entire life was dedicated to her family, friends and extended family. She spent her adult life volunteering with several charities and making sure everybody had a place at her table on holidays. Paula will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a loving and generous person.



