April 27, 1955 - May 25, 2019 Paula K Harbison, DPM, passed on May 25, 2019 at the age of 64. Dr Harbison was an exemplary physician. She dearly loved her family and was the bedrock of the home. In her 64 years, she hiked across the Grand Canyon in a single day, along Catalina Island with her daughter, through the Sierras with her son's Boy Scout troop, and aspired to complete the John Muir Trail. She cultivated a beautiful garden, engaged in volunteering with the underprivileged and nature societies, and had a fondness for Celtic music. Dr Harbison's meticulous nature and dauntless dedication made her a physician that others aspired to emulate. She is survived by her husband, James F Cook, her son, James A Cook, and her daughter, Alyssa N Cook. She will be remembered for her wisdom, her intelligence and her kindness. Her family, patients and colleagues will dearly miss her.Memorial service will be held at Westminster Memorial Park on June 8, 2019 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Brain Tumor Association. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to June 7, 2019