Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Paula M Yamaguchi died March 14, 2020 Saturday 940 am in a Sunland, Cal. nursing home.She was born Jan 17,1929 in El Centro Cal. She was 91 years old. Spouse (BOB) Suenobu Yamaguchi died July 15, 2001. She has one son Glenn Yamaguchi- wife Kay of Hacienda Hts.CA Two daughters Julia Miller husband Brian of Warren Ohio and Susan Toney -husband David of San Jose CA plus 5 grandchildren and 2 great grand children. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 25, 2020
