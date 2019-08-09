|
October 20, 1924 - August 7, 2019 Beverly Hills – Paula Machtinger died peacefully at her home in the early morning of August 7, 2019. Paula was born in New York City in 1924. When she was a child she moved to Los Angeles with her mother and her brother, Irwin Beilin. After graduating from Hollywood High School and receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA, she earned a Master's degree in Psychiatric Social Work from USC in 1949. A licensed clinical social worker, she practiced individual and group psychotherapy for many years, and excelled as Casework Director of the Child and Family Study Center at Thalians Mental Health Clinic of Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Paula was warm, generous, and engaging with people of all ages and backgrounds. She enjoyed collecting art, decorating her beautiful home, and discussing politics and current affairs, but most of all she loved her friends and family. She is survived by her loving husband, Sidney Machtinger, to whom she was happily married for 57 years; their children Edward (Willie Ablao), John (Adele), Paula (Randy Thompson), Barbara, and Steven (Susan); grandchildren Eva, Evan, Nicholas, Rachel, and Joseph; and nephew Robert Beilin, all of whom brought her great joy in her later years. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Friday, August 9, at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the ACLU Foundation of Southern California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019