Paula was born in Sherman Oaks, California to Sherman and Shirley Mullé.  A devoted Catholic, Paula married Gary Zoss in 1973 and was a fun-loving mother to three: Amy Aline Zoss, Anthony Mullé Zoss(Audrey), and Katherine Jayne Zoss. While raising her children, Paula became a Registered Nurse, her true calling. An accomplished businesswoman, Paula established multiple board & care facilities, which operate to this day. Unique, classy, and beautiful, Paula loved her fur coats, diamond rings, and Cadillacs; but what truly fulfilled her was giving back to others.  She was also the grandma you always wanted, a true friend, a caring aunt, and a loyal sister. Paula passed away after a short battle with pulmonary fibrosis, and was preceded in death by her second husband and soulmate: Jack Locke. Survived By: Brothers: Peter Mullé and Christopher Mullé;  Sisters: Jane Mullé and Antoinette Mullé Bee (Mike);  Grandchildren: Ian Anthony Gisborne; Fiona Zoss, Claire Zoss;  Nieces: Michelle Deleon, Breanna Mullé, and Sareena De Leon.  Paula is finally at peace with her beloved Jack and joins her siblings: Mary Mullé Caruso, Charlie Ignatius Mullé, and Francis Mullé Rycerz.  She will always be missed and loved, but never forgotten.There will be a private gathering in Studio City on Saturday, July 11th.  Please email aalineg444@gmail.com for more information.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
