October 3, 1925 - March 20, 2020 Pauline Jamerson Freeman was the first-born of Solomon Jamerson and Martha Harrison Jamerson on October 3,1925 in Morrow, Louisiana. The family migrated to Los Angeles, California in 1936 with seven children in tow, and the family eventually grew to 10 children. Pauline received her academics in the Willow-brook and Compton school districts. In her early years, she rode the famous but now defunct cable cars to work in various office buildings in downtown Los Angeles. While downtown, she would also visit her second love, the classic movie theaters, at times visiting 2 or 3 a day to watch the latest Hollywood blockbusters. On December 1, 1956, Pauline married Wendell Freeman. From this union, she bore three sons: Randall, Christopher, and Damon, who preceded her in death. She named all her children after famous actors and literary figures. Although they divorced after 33 years of marriage, she kept the Freeman name and kept close relations with the family. Pauline even tended to her former mother-in-law during Grace Freeman's final years. Pauline was gregarious and loved making friends. She was a consummate "Book-Worm." In her adulthood years, she volunteered with the Los Angeles Public Library system, delivering books to the needy and home bound. This led to her receiving a Letter of Appreciation from then Los Angeles Mayor, Tom Bradley. Pauline was also featured in an on-camera interview discussing the service with local TV news station, KABC. Personally, she loved British-authored novels, both countryside romances and murder mysteries. In recent years, her favorite author became Janet Evanovich, where she followed the adventures of fictional sleuth Stephanie Plum, through 25 novels. Look Alive Twenty-Five, the 25th in the series, was her last read and was in her hands the night before she passed. Pauline was also known as the Las Vegas queen. Her love of the blackjack game took her to Vegas, where the family spent many summer vacations. At 93 years of age, she sat down one last time at the Pechanga Casino in Temecula, CA, and walked away a winner, doubling her money and then some. Everyone at the table gave a high-five to 'Mama'. Pauline passed on March 20, 2020. To mourn her death and to celebrate her life, she leaves her children and siblings: Solomon J. Jamerson, Verna Hampton, Julia Jones, Ora Lee Vella, Michael L. Jamerson and a host of nieces and nephews. Pauline was preceded in death by siblings: Mildred Jamerson (infant death), Richard Jamerson, Louis Jamerson and Philip Jamerson. She was 94.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 28, 2020