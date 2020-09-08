1/
Pauline Khuri Majoli
Pauline Khuri Majoli died on Saturday, August 29th, of natural causes. She was 93 years old. Independent, wise, and perceptive: her keenest pleasures and gifts were grounded in the visual realm, mainly related to color and painting. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Dr. Halim Khuri and Zakia Trabulsi Khuri on February 25th, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio. She received both her BA with honors in art in 1948 and her MA in 1950 from UCLA. Her extensive studies with the renowned painter Stanton Macdonald-Wright--at UCLA and privately from 1945 to 1952--shaped her artistic convictions. Her extraordinary sensitivities to color, light, and composition were innate and characterized her essential and sensual response to the world. She exhibited her work in a solo context nationally and internationally from 1947 to 2003 and in numerous group exhibitions until 2014. A professor of art at Marymount College, then at Loyola Marymount University: she founded the art department with art historian Dr. Mary Parent. In 1987, after 27 years Khuri Majoli retired to live half of each year in Paris, France, and traveled annually until 2016. She was treasured as a deeply loving and supportive mother, sister, aunt and great-aunt and cherished as a friend. Pauline was a transformative source of love and inspiration to those close to her, enlightening others through her beautifully lived, self-determined life. She is survived by her son Domenico, daughter Monica, sister Gloria Sabath and nieces Stephanie Sabath Schultz and Bernadette Sabath, Rachel Schultz Dickerson and James Schultz. She will be profoundly missed.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
