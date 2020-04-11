|
|
September 21, 1929 - April 6, 2020 Pauline (Smith) Falkins was born in Malden, Massachusetts, to Ernest & Margaret Smith. She grew up and went to school in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School. She met her husband, Robert James Falkins, at Vesper George School of Art in Boston and they wed August 25, 1951. They moved from Boston to Los Angeles in 1957, where they raised their two daughters in Tarzana, CA. Pauline is survived by daughters Beth Falkins Oehlerts of Colorado and Jane Falkins Butler of Long Beach. In addition, she is survived by her 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services remain to be decided.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 19, 2020