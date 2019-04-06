February 14, 1927 - January 27, 2019 Pauline passed away in her home of over 57 years in Playa del Rey, CA. Pauline was born in Osceola, MO, and raised in Santa Paula, CA. A 1948 graduate of USC and a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Pauline was one of four princesses of the 1947 Homecoming. After college Pauline was a young executive secretary at Union Oil Company, followed by more than 28 years as manager/receptionist at her cousin Britt's salon, the March Hair, in Manhattan Beach. Working well into her 80s, Pauline retired from the law firm, Carrick & Ramey LLC, in Westchester. A beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Pauline will be fondly remembered for her prolific thank you and birthday cards, and her gifting of homemade pineapple cheesecakes. Pauline is survived by her daughters, Tevis Runyan and Kimberly Runyan-Brandt, and grandson, Derek Runyan Brandt. A memorial mass will be held on Sat., April 13th, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 7390 Manchester Ave., Westchester, CA 90045. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019