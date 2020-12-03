January 20, 1929 - November 24, 2020 Sr. Paulita was raised in a French-Canadian family of eight children in Quebec, Canada. Blessed with a strong faith, Paulita entered the Sisters of Social Service at the age of 21. In her early years as a sister, she served in several parishes, most notably All Saints parish in Portland, Oregon. Twice, Paulita served as first councilor on the SSS governing board. In addition, she was engaged in SSS formation work over the years. In 1974, Paulita earned her MSW from San Diego State University. For over ten years, she was an active therapist at Holy Family parish in Glendale. Over the years, Paulita served in Vallejo, San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles. Notably, she was a social activist standing for the rights of Salvadoran refugees. Consequently, she was arrested and jailed several times as a result of her protests. She was part of a team of three who formed a household for Salvadoran families. Due to Covid restrictions, services are private. Donations in remembrance of Sr. Paulita may be sent to the SSS, 4316 Lanai Rd. Encino CA 91436



