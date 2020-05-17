May 6, 2020 Pearl Alice Permut passed away on May 6, 2020 and was laid to rest on May 12, 2020, at Hillside Memorial Park. She joins her beloved husband, Lee Permut, and their eldest son, Arthur who predeceased her in 2017 and 1976 respectively.Pearl was born in Utica, New York to Arthur Levinson and Sara Reba Silverman. She was the youngest of three children and demonstrated a zeal for education and a desire to contribute to the betterment of the world around her. Pearl lost her much adored older brother, Paul Levinson, on the battlefield during World War II. She had wanted to become a nurse, but due to familial constraints and challenges posed by the war, she was unable to pursue that dream. However, her giving nature persisted and she came to channel that energy and compassion into raising her family and into various philanthropic activities throughout her life.Pearl met the love of her life, Lee Permut, in 1949, and the two were married shortly thereafter, their partnership lasting an impressive 67 years. Pearl and Lee spent the early years of their marriage in Roslyn, New York, where they raised their three children. She was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, and an active volunteer at the Braille Institute, helping the newly blind transition and learn Braille. In 1965 Pearl and her family moved to Holmby Hills, California, where their house served as a frequent meeting spot for the kids in the neighborhood.Pearl and Lee spent a great deal of time in Palm Springs upon purchasing a second home there in 1973. They enjoyed their time in the desert so much that they eventually became full time residents. Pearl lived an active and engaged life in Palm Springs entertaining family, hosting holiday dinners, and engaging in a number of good works in the community. She volunteered at the local public schools teaching reading to disadvantaged children, and was also very active in Animal Samaritans, acting as the pet coordinator for the upper Valley and regularly bringing dogs to visit elderly patients at nursing homes throughout Palm Desert. Pearl believed passionately in the emotional support and joy that dogs provided to people, and she had many dogs over the years whom she loved deeply.Tragically, Pearl's 24 year old son Arthur was killed by a drunk driver in 1976. This loss led Pearl and Lee to establish the Arthur H. Permut Memorial Park and Playground at Angel View, a non profit serving children and adults with disabilities, in the desert. Pearl and Lee continued their support of Angel View during the 42 years they lived in Palm Springs, and were heartened to see the children there enjoying the playground and court.Pearl leaves behind her devoted son, David Permut (John Seiber), and daughter, Paula Mines (Steven Mines), as well as granddaughters, Ashley Mines (Brad Moore) and Rebecca Mines (Lee Nunley), and eldest brother Sidney Levinson.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arthur H. Permut Memorial Fund at Angel View (https://www.angelview.org/donate) or Animal Samaritans (https://animalsamaritans.org/donate/), charities close to Pearl's heart.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2020.