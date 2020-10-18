June 3, 1924 - October 14, 2020 Pearl Denner passed away peacefully at her home in Sherman Oaks, CA, on October 14th, with her family at her side.Daughter of Louis J. and Eva Frankel, Pearl was born in City Terrace, East Los Angeles, on June 3, 1924. She was married for 56 years to her adoring husband, Harold B. Denner, who passed away in 2003. She is survived by two of her three children, Sharon (Franklin) Horowitz, of New York, NY, and Arthur, of Princeton, NJ; and by her granddaughter Stefanie (Drew) Greenfeld and great grandson Cooper. Pearl's eldest child, Eric Denner, died in 2018.An alumna of UCLA, Pearl lived most of her adult life in the San Fernando Valley. She had a long and rewarding career with the State of California Employment Development Department. On retiring, she enjoyed traveling throughout the world with her husband and visiting New York to spend time with her granddaughter. An avid reader until her very last days, Pearl was the oldest member of her bookclub, to which she belonged for several decades. She was an active member of Temple Adat Ari El for over sixty years and lifelong supporter of Jewish causes and the State of Israel.In her last five years, Pearl made many devoted friends among the residents and staff of the senior residence where she lived. Admired for her kindness, strength and quiet determination, she will be sorely missed by her devoted children and extended family, and by everyone who was privileged to have known her.Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish National Fund or Hadassah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store