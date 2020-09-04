1/
Pearl Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Weber passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in New Jersey to Frieda (Shaber) and Louis Goodfriend on November 29, 1925. She grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Highland Park High School. After the invasion at Pearl Harbor, she worked as a secretary at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey where she met her future husband, Melvin Weber. They got married after the war in 1946 and moved to Laurelton, New York to raise their family. As Mel's career took off they moved to Oceanside, New York and then Highland Park, Illinois. Pearl became a real estate agent in Chicago, which she loved. After living in Chicago, Mel was promoted once again and they moved back to New York. Pearl was instrumental in helping Mel with his career as she was very charismatic and a presence in any social situation. She was beautiful both inside and out. Always loving fashion, she went to work for Jaeger. Some years later they decided to move to California to be closer to their grandchildren. Pearl continued to work for stores such as I Magnin, Bullocks Wilshire and Gumps. Young at heart, Pearl loved music and dancing, and was always upbeat and fun to be around. Above all else she adored her family and was their greatest cheerleader. Pearl passed away five months after her beloved Mel. She is survived by her two children, Janice Sostrin (Robert) and Robert Weber (Alexa), four grandchildren, Jennifer Reiss (Adam), Adam Sostrin, Rebecca and Alexander Weber, and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Skylar Reiss. She also leaves behind her brother, Herb Goodfriend, sisters-in-law Phyllis Goodfriend, Stefanie Weber and their families.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved