Pearl Weber passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in New Jersey to Frieda (Shaber) and Louis Goodfriend on November 29, 1925. She grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Highland Park High School. After the invasion at Pearl Harbor, she worked as a secretary at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey where she met her future husband, Melvin Weber. They got married after the war in 1946 and moved to Laurelton, New York to raise their family. As Mel's career took off they moved to Oceanside, New York and then Highland Park, Illinois. Pearl became a real estate agent in Chicago, which she loved. After living in Chicago, Mel was promoted once again and they moved back to New York. Pearl was instrumental in helping Mel with his career as she was very charismatic and a presence in any social situation. She was beautiful both inside and out. Always loving fashion, she went to work for Jaeger. Some years later they decided to move to California to be closer to their grandchildren. Pearl continued to work for stores such as I Magnin, Bullocks Wilshire and Gumps. Young at heart, Pearl loved music and dancing, and was always upbeat and fun to be around. Above all else she adored her family and was their greatest cheerleader. Pearl passed away five months after her beloved Mel. She is survived by her two children, Janice Sostrin (Robert) and Robert Weber (Alexa), four grandchildren, Jennifer Reiss (Adam), Adam Sostrin, Rebecca and Alexander Weber, and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Skylar Reiss. She also leaves behind her brother, Herb Goodfriend, sisters-in-law Phyllis Goodfriend, Stefanie Weber and their families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store