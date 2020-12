Or Copy this URL to Share

December 4, 1934 - October 20, 2020 Pedro 'Memo' Montelongo, a native Los Angeleno and a long time Las Vegas resident, passed away on October 20, 2020. He was the son of Cesario and Juana Montelongo. Memo was the youngest of 14 siblings. He is survived by sons Bill & Peter, and sisters Concha & Lupe. A Catholic service was held in Las Vegas along with a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store