November 6, 1925 - July 30, 2019 Resident of Concord, CA. Peggy Malloy Brodie Taylor passed away Tuesday peacefully in her sleep. Her daughter, Trish, was with her and eased her passing. Peggy lived her life guided by her love of Hawaii and her children, and her gracious spirit. She was, and will continue to be, the heart of our family. And she will always be known to us as "Tutu." Peggy was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to James and Elizabeth Malloy. She is the middle of three daughters. Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Anne Nilsen; her husbands, Edward Brodie and Eugene Taylor; and two children, Douglas Brodie and Diane Brodie. She is survived by her sister Pat Malloy; two children, Trish Brodie and Bruce Brodie (Kathy); five grandchildren, Beth (Doug Gregory), David (Missy), Jeff (Courtney), Jean (Jeremiah James), and Danny; and nine great-grandchildren, Matilda, Archie, Luna, Penn, Grace, Theo, Janice, Eddie and William. Peggy grew up in Hawaii and loved horseback riding, surfing and socializing with her friends. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the fear of invasion, she sailed in a convoy to the mainland to finish high school at Flint Ridge, CA, and then on to Stephens College in Columbia, MO, where she met her husband, Ed Brodie. They moved to Hawaii in 1957 where they raised four children. Peggy eventually moved to Houston and then to Walnut Creek, CA, where she met and married Gene Taylor. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 pm, at Oak Park Hills Mortuary, 3111 N. Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA, with reception immediately following. Burial will be Monday, August 12, at 11:00 am at Oakmont Cemetery, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, CA 94549. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Support Community (925-933-0107), or Camellia Garden, 2832 Mi Elana Circle, Walnut Creek, CA 94598, attn: Rosie Savidge.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019