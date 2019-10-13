|
|
May 27, 1929 - August 7, 2019 Peggy Toyo Mikuni, owner and president of Yamato Travel Bureau in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, for over 60 years, passed away peacefully on August 7th, following a stroke three months earlier. She was 90 years old. She arranged tour groups to travel internationally, but she specialized in Japan, escorting her final tour just last year. She had friends all over the world who will miss her strong work ethic and quiet but friendly personality. Peggy is survived by daughter Joanne (Richard) Hong, granddaughter Naomi Hong, and grandsons Mathew (Lily) Mikuni and Michael Mikuni. She also has six surviving siblings and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church of San Gabriel Valley, 323 Workman Mill Road, La Puente, CA 91746. Family requests that flowers be omitted.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 13, 2019