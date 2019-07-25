January 24, 1960 - July 15, 2019 He projected a laid-back SoCal image: Blond hair, always a tan. But beneath his casual appearance, Peter Wold's passions ran deep. Professionally, Peter brought a calm demeanor and meticulous attention to detail to his 40-year career in the Los Angeles-area television production and transmission scene. Whether he was on-site at live events around the world, or in the background of a studio control room, Peter's passion for excellence in production was admired by colleagues and clients. During his career, Peter worked for ABC Sports, Northwest Mobile Television, Wold Communications, Wold International, DIRECTV and most recently, Spectrum Sportsnet LA. Personally, Peter lived for life at the beach. He grew up surfing the beaches near his childhood home in Brentwood, and lived his adult life within walking distance of Playa del Rey's Dockweiler Beach. He recalled his years living in the beach town of Cayucos as "the absolute best and happiest years of my life." He surfed, swam, camped and enjoyed all aspects of the beach culture (with snowboarding mixed in during the winter). Most recently, he purchased a condo on the sands of San Pancho, near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he annually vacationed. When he died of natural causes on July 15, Peter had already planned, in detail, his retirement and permanent move to San Pancho, in January, 2022, just after his 62nd birthday. Peter Wold was born in St. Louis Park, MN, to the late Robert N. Wold, and Mary Angell Wold, who survives him. He is also survived by his sisters, Margaret Wold-Sackey and Molly Seidel. After graduating from Palisades High School in 1978, Peter attended Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo and received his BA in Television and Film Production from Cal State Northridge in 1985. A memorial gathering to honor Peter is planned for mid-August at a beach near Playa del Rey. For more information on the memorial, friends and colleagues may contact [email protected] Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 25, 2019