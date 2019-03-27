December 1939 - March 11, 2019 Peter Ladochy, 79, was a longtime resident artist of Cayucos and recently Morro Bay. His artwork is found throughout the Central Coast, Southern CA, Albuquerque, Dallas and Nashville. Peter was born in Budapest, Hungary, during WWII. His parents fled with their two sons to the US via Guatemala. Peter grew up in Hollywood, attending Hollywood High, earned a BA in Art at L.A. State (now CSU Los Angeles) and a Master's of Art from Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles. His love of mosaic murals came from his early work with Millard Sheets, whose murals decorate several American Savings banks. Peter loved the Central Coast, moving from congested LA to a slower pace where he could be creative with his art. He enjoyed collaborating with other local artists, and had many friends in the region. Most days he could be seen riding his bike around Cayucos or kayaking in Morro Bay. Peter loved to travel, living briefly in Denmark and Portugal. He re-visited his homeland of Hungary where he found he had many loving relatives. Besides Europe, Peter traveled through Mexico, Central America and more recently SE Asia with his good friend, Dana. Besides travel, Peter loved his jazz music, watching old movies, and his many adopted pets. Peter saw beauty in everything and everyone around him. He was a unique free-spirit who touched so many lives with his upbeat sometimes crazy lifestyle. He leaves behind many dear friends, brother Steve, sister-in-law Sue, and nieces Lisa and Jenette. There will be a Life Celebration for Peter at the Cayucos Library on Thursday, March 28th at 4:30 pm. Contact [email protected] for info. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary