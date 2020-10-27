May 6, 1940 - October 19, 2020 Peter Ernest Sutheim, beloved husband of Betsy (Elizabeth W.) Hanger, father of Anna and Jeremy Sutheim, father-in-law of Aimée Sutheim-DuFrain, and son of Ilona Barta and George Sutheim of Vienna, Austria, died peacefully at home after a long illness. Born in New York City, Peter's early interest in classical music, radio, and electronics spurred him to collect and modify "mostly junk" from NYC's Radio Row. He graduated from UConn Storrs in 1961, worked briefly at a Hartford CT radio station, then returned to NYC, where he was mentored by renowned high-end radio manufacturer and philanthropist Avery Fisher, becoming an associate editor with Radio Electronics and a free-lance audio journalist for other magazines. A dream job called him to Los Angeles: Director of Operations at KPFK-FM (1973-1979). Making significant recordings for alternative radio in the 1960's and early 1970's with the organization Radio Free People honed Peter's editing skills. He established Earworks, to advise on audio systems and acoustical problems, and provide classical musicians and organizations with exquisite on-location live recordings. Nineteen years serving at Occidental College gave him enormous joy, guiding a student staff in recording equipment and presentation technology. Every weekend for more than 30 years, Peter was the broadcast engineer for Sundays Live, a concert broadcast of solo and chamber music. In an interview for an LA audio newsletter, Peter observed "I love hearing musicians perform. It's not just a question of the audio experience or the aural experience of live music, I just love to be where musicians are doing what they do." Peter's hobbies ran deep: linguistics and languages, reading novels and the New Yorker, cooking fine meals, attending live performances, listening to Brahms, Dvorak, Shostakovich, Sibelius, and Mahler. Most quirkily, for his entire life, Peter was absorbed in every detail concerning the NYC Subway system and the Pacific Electric Railway's era of Red and Yellow Cars. Even in his last years, confined to home, he spent hours viewing videos made by subway and trolley enthusiasts. Peter was a devoted volunteer. For 21 years, his call-in and audio demonstration program In Fidelity, "for audiophiles and music lovers," was broadcast on Pacifica's KPFK-FM. At the Orange Empire Railway Museum, he helped restore trolleys from pre-World War II, operating and explaining demonstration cars in his regulation uniform with the glee of a child. He read for the blind and dyslexic at Learning Allies, repaired tape machines for the blind at Braille Institute, and supported a sustainable sharing economy at the Pasadena Repair Café. No clock radio or blow drier was too tricky for him to tackle. An online memorial will be held Sunday November 1, 2020; contact his family for details.



