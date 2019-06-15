July 2, 1948 - May 29, 2019

Doctor Peter Hai-Nan Chung, 70, of Diamond Bar, California, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 among close family and friends.

He was beloved and respected for a life defined by deep intelligence, compassion and wit. Dr. Chung dedicated his forty-year career to improving the lives of others, and his service in the medical community marks the end of a Golden Age, acting from his oath to ensure ethics prevailed over uncharitable gain. His legacy lives on in the lives he saved, an impact that spans several states and countries, and one that instilled the power of hope over anything logical.

Peter is survived by his wife Dora, son Beau-Michael, daughter Lauren, sister May, granddaughters Maddie and Emily, and many loving extended family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Sunday, June 16 at Rose Hills Memorial Park SkyRose Chapel, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, California 90601. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019