Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Family Funeral Home & Cremation
4444 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
(805) 581-3800
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Family Funeral Home & Cremation
4444 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Chung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Hai-Nan Chung


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter Hai-Nan Chung Obituary
July 2, 1948 - May 29, 2019
Doctor Peter Hai-Nan Chung, 70, of Diamond Bar, California, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 among close family and friends.
He was beloved and respected for a life defined by deep intelligence, compassion and wit. Dr. Chung dedicated his forty-year career to improving the lives of others, and his service in the medical community marks the end of a Golden Age, acting from his oath to ensure ethics prevailed over uncharitable gain. His legacy lives on in the lives he saved, an impact that spans several states and countries, and one that instilled the power of hope over anything logical.
Peter is survived by his wife Dora, son Beau-Michael, daughter Lauren, sister May, granddaughters Maddie and Emily, and many loving extended family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Sunday, June 16 at Rose Hills Memorial Park SkyRose Chapel, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, California 90601.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Family Funeral Home & Cremation
Download Now