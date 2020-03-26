|
October 15, 1942 - March 19, 2020 Peter J. Smith passed away on March 19, 2020. He grew up in Garden City, Long Island, and graduated from Villanova University. He earned an M.B.A. from L.I.U. and later earned an M.S.W. from USC. Peter had a clinical practice both in Pasadena, CA, and Medford, OR, before retiring in Central Point. A friend of Bill's, Peter shared his generous spirit with many groups in the Rogue Valley. He was beloved for his kindness and quick wit, known for giving as good a tease as he got. Peter is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lucia, and his daughters, Jennifer Wynn and Kirsten Hope. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Access in Jackson County, Oregon.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 26, 2020