August 3, 1929 - November 5, 2019 Loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 90, at his home, in Reseda, California. Peter was born on August 3, 1929 in Columbo Ceylon (now Sri-Lanka). He is survived by his wife Linda, son Pete Jansz Jr., daughter Laura Jansz Lockwood and five grandchildren. Services will be held at Crawford Mortuary, 8717 Tampa Avenue, Northridge, CA 91324 on Sunday November 10th, 2019 at 11 AM
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
