December 24, 1941 - October 28, 2019 Born in New York City to German immigrant Gunther Rosen and native New Yorker Jocelyn (Politzer) Rosen, Peter Julian Rosen traded coasts by moving to West Los Angeles early in his childhood. Following his graduation from University High School, he began to study as a music major, a trombonist, under Los Angeles Philharmonic principal trombonist and music educator Robert Marsteller at the University of Southern California (USC) where Dr. Rosen also played for the Trojan Marching Band. At the advice of Marsteller, who discovered that Dr. Rosen's intellectual abilities outweighed his musical talents, Dr. Rosen changed his tune and switched to the sciences in search of a more promising and secure career path. Dr. Rosen completed three years of undergraduate education at USC earning membership into Phi Beta Kappa before his acceptance to the USC School of Medicine where he graduated with honors from the Alpha Omega Alpha and Phi Kappa Phi Societies. Dr. Rosen was also recognized for his scholastic achievements with the Lange Book Award. His West Coast education was followed by an internship and residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. It was during a rotation at Baltimore City Hospital where he met his native Baltimore wife, Cynthia Kathryn Hockaday, a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department. Dr. Rosen entered fellowships in oncology at the National Cancer Institute as well as in hematology back at the USC School of Medicine. After two years on the faculty at USC with board certification in internal medicine and subspecialties in hematology and medical oncology, Dr. Rosen transitioned his focus onto a private hematology-oncology practice with Dr. Leland Green and Dr. Laurence Heifetz in Beverly Hills for several years. He rejoined academic medicine as an attending physician at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Los Angeles County – USC Medical Center maintaining a voluminous clinical case load and teaching responsibilities and became Clinical Director of the Norris Lavin Bone Marrow Center. Dr. Rosen made a few more leaps in his career, first by accepting a position as Professor of Clinical Medicine and Director of the Solid Tumor Division at UCLA's Johnson Comprehensive Cancer Center in 1991, where his clinical research emphases were on lymphoma, prostate cancer and solid tumors, and then by serving as Medical Director of Tower Cancer Research Foundation in 2005. Dr. Rosen briefly held the title of Medical Director of Clinical Research at the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center towards the end of his career while his own chronic illnesses began to emerge and eventually led him to retire from the practice of medicine altogether. Dr. Rosen is also notable for serving as a President of the Los Angeles Israel Cancer Research Fund (appointed in 1990) and for making numerous contributions to academic literature in the fields of hematology and oncology. Along with Dr. Fred Rosenfelt, he co-founded the Southern California Lymphoma Group, Inc., an educational program for physicians and scientists. In addition to a career in medicine, Dr. Rosen was an enthusiastic world traveler, admirer of classical music, patron of the arts (LA Opera, LA Philharmonic), devoted sports fan and insatiable reader of historical non-fiction. For a brief period, Dr. Rosen was able to combine both his medical and musical interests by playing the trombone with the Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra. His final years were spent resting, reading, watching his favorite sports teams on television and enjoying the gratifying company of his family. Dr. Rosen was married for over 50 years and is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia, son, Gunther Rosen (wife Elaine (Rudd) Rosen), daughter, Claudia (Rosen) Boles (husband Dr. Richard Boles), and five grandchildren: Katherine Rosen, Andrew Rosen, Philip Boles, Henry Boles, and Caroline Boles. Dr. Rosen's children have initiated the Dr. Peter J. Rosen Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Keck School of Medicine of USC to honor and remember their father's legacy. To contribute to this fund in Dr. Rosen's memory that will support medical students with scholastic excellence and financial need, please mail donations to: Molly Gervais, Keck School of Medicine of USC, 1975 Zonal Avenue, KAM B16, Los Angeles, CA 90033-9026 or call (323) 442-1700.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019