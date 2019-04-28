August 16, 1934 - March 17, 2019 Peter Langdon Marr, 84, of Newport Beach passed away March 17, 2019 at his home.Born on August 16, 1934 in Los Angeles, Peter was raised in the nearby city of Pasadena. He graduated South Pasadena High School in 1952 and Claremont McKenna College in 1959. During a three year term of service in the U.S. Army he spent two years stationed in Korea. He later served as a Diplomatic Courier with the U.S. State Department traveling throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. This was just the start of Peter's life as a world traveler. In 1961 he joined Coldwell Banker Commercial, then a regionally based real estate company. Peter retired 38 years later having reached the position of Vice President International and European Liaison, as well as board member of CB Commercial. After his retirement he lived in Newport Beach until his death.Peter's work and wanderlust led him all over the world. Over the years he visited all 50 states and 120 countries. Motorcycles became his great love as he rode street bikes through the American west and in 20 countries on 4 continents. Closer to home Peter, and his posse, rode dirt bikes throughout Baja California. He had his share of crashes but always seemed to tough it out and get back on the bike after healing. Peter is survived by his wife of 33 years, Shirley; daughters, Amy Marr Doyle, Kaelyn Gomez, Jil Frederick, Dena Matthews, Tana Matthews and Samra Westphal; sons, Ned Marr and Rik Matthews; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; a sister Hilarie Withers and a brother Michael Marr. He is preceded in death by his brother Bill Marr.A Celebration of Life will be held at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach on Friday, May 31st from noon-3 p.m. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary