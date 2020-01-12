|
|
June 21, 1945 - January 4, 2020 Dr. Peter M. Goldman, 74, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, in Palm Springs, CA, after a long illness. Dr. Goldman was an internationally renowned dermatologist, who practiced in the Beverly Hills area for over 40 years before his retirement in 2016. He was recognized by medical colleagues as a visionary, pioneering many aspects of cosmetic dermatology and hair restoration surgery. And legions of devoted patients trusted his expert care, artistic eye and unrivaled empathy, especially those with hair loss. He was born Peter Michael Goldman on June 21, 1945, in New York, NY, to parents Dr. Irving and Rose Goldman. Dr. Goldman graduated from Tulane University Medical School in 1971, after earning his bachelor of science in biology from Tufts University in 1967. He trained at the University of California, Los Angeles, completing his dermatology residency in 1975. While in private practice, Dr. Goldman also taught as Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at UCLA and Clinical Professor Emeritus of Dermatology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Goldman will be remembered as a man of intellectual curiosity, a great and giving teacher, and benevolent soul to his family, friends, colleagues and patients. He had a generous spirit, loved scenic, cosmetic and natural beauty, sunsets, warm nights, the theater, playing piano, his family and friends. He is survived by partners Chad Parsons and Wolfgang Bauer, son Eric Goldman and daughter Kimberly Goldman from his marriage to ex-wife Marilyn Goldman, grandchildren Kelly, Oliver and Eve, daughter-in-law Anne Goldman, and brother Jonathan Goldman. He was predeceased by brother Richard Goldman.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 12, 2020