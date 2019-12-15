|
January 14, 1955 - November 28, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Paul Yamamoto announces his passing, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the age of 64 surrounded by family. Peter grew up in West Los Angeles and worked as an Audit Services Manager for the Southern California Gas Company for 39 years and just recently retired. Though quiet and reserved he was always the jokester and his humor shone through his playful actions and selfless good nature. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his mother Edith, brother Mark, children Danielle, Trevor, and Jessica, stepchildren John Nizich, Michelle Olsen and her husband David, grandchildren Sophia, Elin, Marlee and Delaney Olsen, former wife Cheryl Shepherd, Aunt Barbara Taniguchi, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and his tortoises.A service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church at 11:00am. Address: 1201 S. San Gabriel Blvd., San Gabriel, CA 91776. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 15, 2019