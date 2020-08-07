February 15, 1954 - July 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that we mourn the death of Peter Devereaux, who died in a tragic car accident on July 31. He was 66. Peter is survived by his two wonderful boys Matthew and Michael and his loving wife Sandra. They are devastated at this sudden loss.After graduating Yale Law School and working at boutique law firms, Peter joined Latham Watkins in 1996 as a partner in the Litigation & Trial Department. He served as Chair of the firm's Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice for many years, and represented major companies and accounting firms as well as officers and boards in critical litigation matters. As a formidable litigator with a brilliant legal mind, Peter always demonstrated a strong work ethic and tenacity on behalf of clients. His practice focused on complex business litigation, with an emphasis on class actions, investigations conducted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory agencies, and professional liability and securities law matters. He retired from the partnership in 2012. Peter and his wife, Sandra, first connected with UCPLA in 1998 when they were looking for support for their son, Jason, who had cerebral palsy . Jason never lived at one of the UCPLA homes but The Devereaux family were inspired to bring their friends into the fold to raise funds for the people who rely on UCPLA's supports and resources every day. Sadly Jason passed away in 2010. Devereaux's passion was driven by Jason, along with his twin brother Matthew and their younger brother Michael. His commitment was embraced by Matthew and Michael, who have also volunteered many hours with UCPLA. Devereaux enjoyed spending time with Sandra and his sons. He was enormously proud of the men that they have become. Devereaux leaves a legacy of 22 years of warmth, compassion and integrity that will continue to guide UCPLA's leadership, boards members and families. The family asked that in lieu of flowers to consider supporting United Cerebral Palsy of Southern California UCPLA.org
or AFS Intercultural Programs AFS.org
A private family celebration of life will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Santa Monica.