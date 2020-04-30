|
|
August 24, 1926 - April 18, 2020 Peter W. Norton, age 93, passed away April 18, 2020 in Woodland Hills, CA. A loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and Opa. Peter lived his life dedicated to family, integrity, and hard work. Born in Heilbronn, Germany, to Max and Erna Nussbaum, he had an affinity for tinkering and cars. In 1939, he and younger brother Paul escaped Germany via the Kindertransport and arrived in England with Max and Erna thankfully arriving later. While in England, Peter adopted the last name of Norton. After the family immigrated to the U.S. (Los Angeles area), Peter served in the U.S. Army and then married his wife of 42 years, Edythe, and had 3 children: Barry, J.T., and Vicky. He worked as a salesman, lamp store owner, and warehouse manager. To his family and friends, Peter was witty, poetic, independent, active, loving, and dependable with 4 simple pleasures: hamburger, fries, ice cream and chocolate. Peter is survived by his grandchildren Drew, Matthew, and Cody, his daughter-in-law Karen, and his daughters who love and miss him deeply. He will be forever in our hearts and though he is not here to read them, his precious poems will continue to brighten our lives and shower us with love.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020