Age 71 passed away on April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Peggy Tomoko Koga; father of David Takashi Koga; brother of Dennis and Gary Koga, and Alan Koga of FL; uncle of Laura Peterson and Kristen Bisch; also survived by other relatives in HI, CA, AZ, WI, CO, and PA.Public memorial services will be held on Friday, May 24, 11:00A.M. at Anaheim Free Methodist Church,1001 N Mayflower St, Anaheim, CA 92801The family requests that flowers be omitted. Aloha /casual attire is requested by the family. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 19, 2019