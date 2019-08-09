|
December 4, 1924 - July 14, 2019 Petra Villagrana Limon passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at home in Hacienda Heights. She is survived by her sons John Limon, and Stephen Limon (Diana), daughters Anna (Robert) Sato, and Patricia (Roberto) Valles, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her siblings Amelia (Alfred) Castro, Alfred (Betty) Villagrana, and Estella (Sal) Chaidez, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private funeral service will be held Friday, August 16th at Calvary Mortuary in Los Angeles.
