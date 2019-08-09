Home

Petra Villagrana Limon

Petra Villagrana Limon Obituary
December 4, 1924 - July 14, 2019 Petra Villagrana Limon passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at home in Hacienda Heights. She is survived by her sons John Limon, and Stephen Limon (Diana), daughters Anna (Robert) Sato, and Patricia (Roberto) Valles, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her siblings Amelia (Alfred) Castro, Alfred (Betty) Villagrana, and Estella (Sal) Chaidez, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private funeral service will be held Friday, August 16th at Calvary Mortuary in Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
