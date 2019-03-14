February 17, 1934 - February 19, 2019 Philip Jaffe passed peacefully in his sleep two days after his 85th birthday in Redlands, CA. He will be missed for his many years of civic and community involvement and his corny sense of humor. Phil enjoyed a fulfilling life as a publisher, world traveler, and father of two sons. He was proud to serve aboard the Coast Guard icebreaker Northwind for the historic opening of the Northwest Passage in 1954. Phil was Sigma Chi at USC where he met and married Marilyn Jean Lauts. He will be missed deeply by his wife of thirty-four years, Susanne. Their lives together were blessed with good friends in Lake Arrowhead, CA, Port Ludlow, WA, and Casa Grande, AZ.A memorial service will be held March 30, at Kendall House, 120 East Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA. Read more about Phil's life and leave thoughts or photos: https://www.sunsetfuneralcare.com/obituaries/Philip-Jaffe/ Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019