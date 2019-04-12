Home

Philip Eric Lindquist

Philip Eric Lindquist Obituary
December 19, 1942 - March 30, 2019 Philip "Phil" Lindquist, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 after a long journey with lung cancer. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he lived in Pasadena for the past 25 years and recently retired from the California Institute of Technology. He is survived by his wife, Paula Hockster, his sister, Diane Antrim (Rich), his niece Lynn Walters (Brad), nephews, Erik Petersen (Lauren) and Leif Petersen. Also, 5 great-nieces and nephews: Jacob, Lukas, Justin, Gracie and Jackson. A Celebration of Life will be held in California in early summer. Cabot and Sons, Pasadena
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
