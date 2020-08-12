August 1, 1929 - July 24, 2020 Philip Gordon Waddilove - actor, record, tv and movie producer - died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Los Angeles last week at 90.Philip was born on Aug. 1, 1929 in Baildon, Yorkshire, England to Cyril and Kathleen Waddilove. Brother Brian was born in 1935.After attending Stowe School, Philip flew spotter planes as a Captain in the Royal House Artillery.After acting in the theater and on BBC radio, Philip became the recording manager at PYE Records for Petula Clark and Lonnie Donegan. He also produced records for the Wally Stott Orchestra, as well as three U.K. No. 1 hits with Eden Kane whom he discovered.In 1966, he produced Michael Reeves' Witchfinder General, starring Vincent Price. He also co-produced 1970's Cannes Film Festival invited entry The Buttercup Chain; and co-produced Upstairs, Downstairs for TV.In 1977, Philip moved to L.A. after being put under contract by Universal Pictures. He eventually went into the business world, helping launch California Tan and Alterna, before retiring at age 80. Philip is survived by wife Susi, daughters Camilla (Adam) and Leslie, grandchildren Lia and Andrew (Chloe), and great granddaughter Riley.Memorial services will be held at a later date.



