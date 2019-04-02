Home

Philip Henry Vein

November 1, 1933 - March 30, 2019 Philip Henry Vein – beloved father, grandfather, husband and brother, passed on Saturday, March 30th after a short illness. Phil, also known as "Flip," was a successful real estate developer who gave greatly of his time through various community organizations. An avid poker player and sportsman (tennis and skiing), he found his greatest joy spending time with his family whom he loved deeply. He served his country in the Korean War and enjoyed success as a comedian during the early days of television. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia; sons Steven, Jon and Larry; daughter Nicole; grandchildren Jared, A.J., Juliet, Caroline, Jack and Amalie. Predeceased by parents Jack and Nance; brother Howard and granddaughter Sophia. Forever in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 2, 2019
