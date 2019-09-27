|
March 1, 1945 - September 25, 2019 Philip Ian Tesler, beloved husband of Susan Bendick Hioki Tesler, passed away on September 25, 2019 in Santa Monica after a nine-year battle with prostate cancer. He was the only child of Sam and Ethel Chashanoff Tesler.Phil practiced accounting for over forty-five years. He was in the United States Air Force and had a pilot's licence when he was young. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. He loved Technology, political discussions, late night comedy and music.Phil will be greatly missed by many relatives, friends, and clients.Arrangements are being handled by the Neptune Society.The family especially wishes to thank Dr. Matthew Rettig and Dr. Amar Kishan of UCLA for their excellent and empathetic care.In lieu of flowers or koden, please consider a donation for prostate cancer research. Checks should be made out to "The UCLA Foundation." On the memo line of the check, please indicate for "lUO Support Fund #634730." Please mail to the following address: Dawn Zelmanowitz,c/o Institute of Urologic Oncology, David Griffin School of Medicine, 300 Stein Plaza, Ste. 344,Los Angeles, California 90095-7384
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019