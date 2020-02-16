Home

July 2, 1951 - February 6, 2020 Phil Cott passed away after a decade-long bout with kidney cancer. Phil was born in Los Angeles and attended Venice High and UCLA. He inspired countless students and their families as a beloved elementary school teacher in Culver City and principal Malibu over a 40-year career. While still in his 20s, Phil also served as president of his teachers union. Mid-career, Phil attended law school and worked as a prosecutor in Los Angeles County before returning to his true calling in public education. Phil was also a legendary youth baseball coach for many years in Mar Vista and well known for stretching a routine single into a stand-up double in a softball league for almost 2 decades. Phil was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and lifelong Dodger fan. He will be remembered for his brilliant wit, compassion, leadership, and complete lack of pretension. He is survived by wife, Charlee; children, Rachel and Daniel; grandchildren, Heaven and Paris; and siblings, Doreen and Howard. Donations in memory of Phil Cott can be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, kidneycancer.org. A memorial service will be at Webster School in Malibu on Saturday, March 7th at 2pm with video tribute at 1pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020
