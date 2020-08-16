April 9, 1930 - July 16, 2020 Philip Reid was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 9, 1930. He grew up in the Seagate section of Brooklyn, which is where he attended grade school. Philip graduated Abraham Lincoln High School in June of 1947. He took flying lessons and flew seaplanes from the age of 16 through 18 in New York. At the age of 18, Philip left home and joined the army where he served for 5 years and 2 months. Toward the end of his 3rd year, he was deployed to Korea during the Korean Conflict and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class. Philip was a member of 64th Tank Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division and in a combat zone for 8 months. Upon discharge in January 1954, Philip applied for and was accepted into California State University, Los Angeles. Philip met Gloria Lawrence at a sports summer camp in Pennsylvania, who ultimately became his living wife for 61 years.Philip completed a BA degree in Special Ed at CSULA in 1957 and became a teacher for LAUSD for 2 years while going to graduate school at USC in the evening on the GI Bill. While attending USC, Philip studied speech pathology and audiology and worked as a therapist. He completed his MA degree in 1960 and Ph.D. in January 1966 in audiology and speech language pathology. While at USC, Philip was asked to teach one class in the School of Dentistry which he did for about 20 years (1 class per year in the school of dentistry in the Department of Orthodontics as an adjunct assistant professor in Advanced Dental Education). Upon completion of the Ph.D., Philip was offered a job as Chief of Speech Pathology Services at Sepulveda Veteran's Hospital.In 1968, Philip joined the full-time faculty at San Fernando Valley State College as an assistant professor, and was advanced to an associate professor with tenure in 1972 at which time the college became California State University, Northridge. Philip was chosen to be the first chairperson of the new Department of Communication Disorders and Sciences. In 1975, Philip was promoted to full professor. He received several honors including being inducted as a fellow in both the American and California Speech-Language-Hearing Associations and became a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon (dental honor society). Philip was very active in several professional associations involved in the improvement of the educational processes for academic and clinical training for audiologists and speech language pathologists. Philip retired from CSUN after 23 years of service as a professor emeritus in 1991.Philip was very proud of his family, which consisted of a devoted wife, loyal son, loving daughter-in-law, and adoring grandson and granddaughter. The ashes of he and his beloved wife will be mingled together and taken to the Kaanapali Coast in Hawaii. Mahalo and Aloha.



