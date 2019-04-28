Resources More Obituaries for Phillip Jordan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phillip B. Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 21, 1931 - January 21, 2019 Phillip B. Jordan, esteemed educator and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away January 21, 2019, on his 88th birthday. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.Phil was born in Paola, Kansas to Royden Earl Jordan and Nona Marie Byers Jordan. During the Dust Bowl era, Phil's father drove from Kansas to California with his two older sons, Grant and Damon, leaving their farm behind. Phillip, age 2, and his sister, Charlene, age 1, traveled by train with their mother to join their father in California. Phillip attended schools in Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). He attended Benjamin Franklin High School, where he was Captain of the football team and President of the senior class. He then played football at University of Southern California (USC). After one year at USC, Phil transferred to Occidental College, where he continued to play football, and graduated with a BA in Education in 1955. He began teaching grades 3-6 at LAUSD's Fourth Street School in 1955. It was there that he met the beautiful Marilyn Elizabeth Orn. It truly was love at first sight, and the couple married on December 26th, 1956 in Santa Barbara.For the next thirty years, Phil performed an incredible variety of roles in the LAUSD, putting together a impressive career dedicated to improving the lives of generations of students. After teaching at Fourth Street for 3 years, Phil's obvious talent as a teacher resulted in LAUSD appointing him Teacher Consultant to provide on-site guidance to new teachers through the District. He spent the subsequent 8 years serving as Assistant Principal and then Principal at four separate LAUSD elementary schools, the last of these being Main Street Elementary school from 1965 to 1970.Beginning in 1970, Phil moved into LAUSD's central administration, beginning as Director of federally- funded programs. In 1976, he became Assistant Superintendent, directing the District's massive school desegregation program. Phil's leadership of the District's desegregation program became legendary among his colleagues: as William Johnson, LAUSD's Superintendent during this time and Phil's boss, said of his efforts, "One man, Phil Jordan, made this unpopular legal mandate operational! His charisma, his humor, his support of the planners, parents, and principals made this happen."In 1985, having spent the previous five years as Superintendent of LAUSD's Region C in South-Central Los Angeles, Phil moved to Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) as its Superintendent of Schools. He led PUSD for five years, gaining national acclaim for creating innovative public-private partnerships to extend kindergarten education.In 1990, and until his retirement in 1999, Phil rounded out his extraordinary educational career with the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Beginning as Director of Long-Range Planning for the Department of Catholic Schools, and then serving as Executive Director of the Education Foundation, Phil led the Archdiocese in planning and financing Catholic primary and secondary education throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.In retirement, Phil loved spending time with his many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also continued volunteering his time for educational causes, including 13 years serving on the Board of Directors of Saint Francis High School in La Canada Flintridge.Phil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn E. Jordan, and his six children: Debra, Jeffrey, Matthew, John, Ellen, and Daniel. Phil was blessed with 17 grandchildren: Karen, Krista, Amy, Izabella, Mika, Peter, Michelle, James, Monica, Thomas, Jennifer, Matthew, Sarah, Daniel, Alexander, Andrew, and Peter. He also had eight great grandchildren: Parker, Trent, Alexander, Jackson, Leia, Katie, Matthew, and Mark.A private memorial service was held at Saint Francis High School in La Canada. Donations may be made in Phil's memory to the Saint Francis High School Annual Fund. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries