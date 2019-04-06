|
|
December 17, 1925 - April 1, 2019 Phill Cogley was born and raised in Grinnell, Iowa, where he met his sweetheart Anne after serving in the Navy during WWII. They married in August of 1946, and shortly thereafter moved to California. They bought their first home in La Mirada in 1956, and he remained there until his passing. Phillip was predeceased by the love of his life, Anne. He is survived by his loving daughters Victoria and Deborah Cogley, and his devoted son-in-law Kenneth Tamasy. Both services will be held at Chapel of Memories in Norwalk, CA. Visitation on 4/8/19 from 5-9 p.m. (Rosary/Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m.). Funeral service on 4/9/19 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019