|
|
November 10, 1929 - September 17, 2019 Born Phyllis Silverman in New York City. Earned BA (high honors) & MA in Poly Sci from University of Arizona and Cal State LB. Taught primary school and poly sci at Harbor CC. Wrote romance novels. Moved to Los Angeles in 1950, where she met and married John Holzman in 1960. They settled in Rancho Palos Verdes and raised two sons. She is survived by her sister, two sons and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 West Centinela Ave., Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 25 to Oct. 13, 2019