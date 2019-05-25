Phyllis Jane Sallet Bracker Davis died peacefully in her Los Angeles home on May 21, 2019, nearly eight years after receiving a one-month prognosis. It was no match for her spirit, determination, and zest for life.Born in LA on February 5, 1934, Phyllis was the cherished sister of Mildred Sallet Ratner, Evelyn Sallet Moss (d. 1950), and Greta Sallet Panish; adored mother of Alison Bracker, Scott Bracker (d. 1961), and Lesley Bracker, and devoted partner of Maurice Flantzman. She spent her childhood within walking distance of UCLA, where she later attended university. Phyllis was renowned among family and friends as a terrific cook who loved art, fashion, music, cinema, literature, and travel. Most of all, she loved LA, and, in the early 1980s, gave the city one of its first and finest designer resale shops, PJ London (in Brentwood). Phyllis brought glamour, fun, and creativity to everything she did and to everyone she met. She requested no service. Donations may be made to the ACLU in her name. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 25, 2019