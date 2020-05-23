February 8, 1930 - May 20, 2020 Born in Los Angeles on February 8, 1930 to Charles and Ida Keefer and brother Mel Keefer, Phyllis graduated from LA High and ventured north to UC Berkeley where she majored in history and had the time of her life. She later earned her Masters Degree from CSUN in Recreation and Gerontology. An artist, writer and avid world traveler, she lived in Aspen, CO where she was a working artist who studied ceramics at Anderson Ranch. Her home was an art project in process in many different mediums. She was an independent spirit who loved music and the outdoors; sailing, skiing, scuba diving, backpacking and hiking. Phyllis had a long rich life filled with family and strong friendships. She was a lifelong Democrat who loved a good debate. She was married to Joseph Meltzer and later, to Larry Dudley. Phyllis infused a sense of adventure in her children, Martin, Lynn (James), Jeanne and Irene, and her grandchildren, Jacky, Dana (Nate), Andrew, Laura (Mike), Zoe and Jeffrey and great granddaughter, Eva. Her art work hangs in our homes, her favorite music is a constant soundtrack, and her love of adventure inspires us. She will be hugely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store