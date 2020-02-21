|
|
Phyllis, 85, died on February 14, 2020. She is survived by her sister Carol; Fred, her husband of 62 years; their children Alisa, Jason, and Laura; and 6 grandchildren: Brendan, Eamonn, Emily, Patrick, Sam, and Ezzie. Highly respected as a City Planner and much loved by her family and many, many friends, Phyllis' absence will be felt deeply by all, including the Oakwood School community which benefited enormously from her intense involvement there for nearly 5 decades.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020