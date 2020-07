Or Copy this URL to Share

May 15, 1935 - June 25, 2020 Phyllis is survived by her daughter Lori (Bryon) Barkley, sister Barbara (Richard) Schwartz, nieces and nephews Lisa (Steve) Zwillinger, Craig (Jen) Schwartz and Samantha, Brandon, Kylie, Aidan and Ethan.Phyllis was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed deeply.



