May 10, 1938 - May 22, 2020 Phyllis Straling, IHM died shortly after her 82nd birthday at the IHM Residence in Los Angeles, accompanied on her passage to eternal life by members of the Immaculate Heart Community who chanted the "Salve Regina" to bless her homecoming. She had been an IHM for 64 years.Phyllis was born in San Bernardino to Jack and Nellie Straling; she had two brothers, Phil and George, and a sister, Fran. After graduation from St. Bernardine High School in San Bernardino, she entered the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and took the name Sister Mary Phyllis, IHM. She earned her B.A. and M.A. in educational administration from Immaculate Heart College, attended the University of Notre Dame, Mt. St. Mary's College, UC Riverside, and UCLA. She was awarded four prestigious National Science Foundation grants.For 22 years Phyllis was a teacher and administrator, serving at Bishop Amat H.S., Mission H.S., San Luis Obispo, St. Anthony's H.S., Paraclete H.S. and Our Lady of Mercy H.S., Merced, St. Bernardine H.S. Aquinas/St. Bernardine H.S. and Immaculate Heart H.S. She also taught at Roosevelt Adult School.In 1982 as data processing manager at Queen of the Valley Hospital, she helped implement the hospital's computer system. In 1993, she returned to Immaculate Heart H.S. to be in charge of the Business Office. On Phyllis' retirement in 2006, Ruth Anne Murray, IHM paid tribute to her as "wise, stable, reliable, sensitive, generous, and compassionate."In addition to serving as IHM treasurer and as Vice President, Phyllis held several leadership positions in the Immaculate Heart Community and on boards for IHHS, Alverno H.S. and La Casa de Maria.Phyllis will be remembered for her quiet presence, humility, and gentleness. She had keen insight that provided guidance and leadership in the IHM Community by her thoughtful and profound reflections for the Community's well-being and growth.It is with deep gratitude that the Immaculate Heart Community celebrates the life of Phyllis Straling, IHM who exemplified prayerfulness, peace, kindness, and service.Phyllis is survived by her sister, Fran, and her brothers, George and Phil, Bishop Emeritus of Reno.She was buried on June 25 at Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony.To honor the life of Phyllis Straling, IHM, donations may be made to the IHM Residence at 435 S. Kenmore Ave., #202, Los Angeles, CA 90020.